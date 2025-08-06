Mumbai Robbery Plot: Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Arrested 7 With Pistols, Ammo Near Sunshine Hotel in Mira Road

Seven suspects were arrested by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police on Tuesday, August 5, for allegedly conspiring to carry out a robbery in the Mumbai area. The arrests were made by the Anti-Extortion Cell of MBVV near the Sunshine Hotel in Mira Road.

The arrests followed a tip-off regarding suspicious activity in the area. The police recovered two pistols, eight live cartridges, two fighter punches, cotton ropes, and eight mobile phones from the accused during the search.

All seven individuals have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 310(4)(5) and the Arms Act at the Kashimira Police Station, according to the news agency IANS. Following their arrest, they were produced in court and remanded to police custody until August 8 for further investigation.