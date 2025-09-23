Mumbai Robbery: Police Nab Four Serial Offenders, Recover 150 Watches, 10 Phones and Cash

Andheri police have arrested a gang of four robbers and recovered over 150 watches, 10 mobile phones and cash. According to the police, they orchestrated a burglary at a mobile and branded watch shop in Andheri East earlier this month.

The burglary occurred on September 7 when a thief broke into a shop and fled with around 150 luxury watches, 10 smartphones and cash. After the complaint filed by the shopkeeper, the police launched an investigation using CCTV footage. The main accused, 46-year-old Moinuddin Shaikh, was caught first, leading to the capture of three more: Sabir Shaikh, Amruddin Hasan Shaikh, and Prabhu Choudhary.

They were arrested in Turbhe and Dongri and are habitual offenders with prior criminal records. Mumbai Police stated that Sabir Shaikh has two previous cases registered against him, while Amruddin Ali Hasan Shaikh and Prabhu Bhaglu Choudhary are booked for five other past offences, according to Mid-Day.