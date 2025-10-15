Mumbai Robbery Video: Jewellery Shop Robbed at Gunpoint in Ghatkopar, Owner Seriously Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, three armed robbers stormed into a jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, looted gold ornaments at gunpoint, and attacked the shop owner with a knife. Police have launched a massive manhunt and formed six special teams to trace the accused.

Owner Darshan Metkari is hospitalised. Police have formed 6 teams to nab them. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/4lEsEg4lWn — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) October 15, 2025

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Golibar Road in Ghatkopar. According to police, Darshan Metkari, the owner of Darshan Jewellers, had opened his shop as usual around 10 a.m. Shortly after, three men arrived on a two-wheeler and entered the shop.

Brandishing a knife, the accused threatened Metkari and tried to flee with the gold ornaments. When Metkari resisted, the robbers attacked him with the knife, leaving him seriously injured.

Before escaping, the robbers also fired shots in the air to create panic. Police from Ghatkopar station rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. The injured shop owner was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the case. Six dedicated teams have been deployed to track down the suspects.