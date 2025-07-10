Mumbai: ₹2.5 Crore Drug Racket Busted; Engineer from Lokhandwala Among 2 Arrested

In a major crackdown on the drug trade, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has unearthed two separate drug rackets operating in the city. Acting on specific inputs, the Azad Maidan and Kandivali units of the ANC carried out raids in different parts of Mumbai and seized drugs worth ₹2.5 crore. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is an instrumentation engineer residing in the posh Lokhandwala area of Andheri (West).

The Azad Maidan Unit of the ANC received a tip-off about illegal drug activities being run from a residential flat in Lokhandwala. Based on this information, officials raided the house of S. Khan, an instrumentation engineer by profession. During the search operation, the police recovered MD (Mephedrone) and charas worth ₹1.25 crore, along with ₹18 lakh in cash.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Khan had allegedly been running the drug operation from his flat for the past four years. He was reportedly selling drugs to customers from within the city and possibly beyond. The ANC is now probing further to trace the source of the narcotics and to identify others potentially involved in the network.

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation, the Kandivali Unit of the ANC made another significant seizure, the details of which are expected to be released after initial investigations are completed.

The Mumbai Police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying the war against drugs and ensuring that such rackets are busted at the root level.