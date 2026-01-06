Mumbai: ₹75 Lakh Bank Fraud at Goregaon Packaging Firm Busted; Wanted Woman Arrested

Bangur Nagar Police have successfully cracked a major financial fraud involving the siphoning off of nearly ₹75 lakh from the bank account of a Goregaon-based company. Police have arrested the main accused, a woman who had been wanted in the case for the past three months. The accused has been identified as Ashita Goswami, who is currently in police custody in connection with the cheating case, officials said.

The complainant, Nitin Jhunjhunwala, is a businessman residing with his family in the Malad area. He owns Suyog Packaging, a company whose head office is located in Goregaon. The company maintains an account with a private bank, which is linked to Jhunjhunwala’s mobile number and email ID.

In July 2025, after the company’s financial condition began to deteriorate, Jhunjhunwala decided to conduct a financial audit. He assigned the audit to chartered accountant Bharat Halan, providing him with detailed information regarding the company’s bank account and financial transactions.

After completing the audit, the CA submitted a report highlighting multiple fraudulent online transactions from the company’s bank account. Following this, Jhunjhunwala personally reviewed the company’s financial records and bank statements, which revealed several unauthorised online transactions carried out without his consent.

Jhunjhunwala stated that he had not shared any bank details, OTPs or email credentials with anyone. Despite this, transactions amounting to approximately ₹75 lakh had been carried out from the company’s account. The investigation revealed that the amount had been transferred to the bank account of Ashita Goswami. Police said Goswami, along with other accused, obtained confidential banking information and carried out the fraudulent online transactions, thereby cheating the company.

After the fraud came to light, Jhunjhunwala lodged a written complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station against Goswami and others. Following verification, police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced and detained Goswami, who had been absconding for the past three months. Sustained interrogation confirmed her involvement in the crime. She was subsequently produced before the court, which remanded her to police custody till Wednesday, January 7.

Police said further investigation is underway and several startling revelations are expected. It has emerged that after the ₹75 lakh was credited to Goswami’s account, the money was diverted to multiple bank accounts, while a portion was withdrawn in cash. Police have also identified the names of other accused who allegedly assisted her in executing the fraud, and efforts are on to apprehend them.