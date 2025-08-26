Mumbai: RTO Acts After Driver Caught Assaulting Boy Over Fare Dispute

Mumbai, Maharashtra (August 26, 2025): The Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action after a video surfaced showing an autorickshaw driver assaulting a passenger over a fare dispute. The incident took place near Andheri railway station. The 16-second clip shows the driver forcing the boy out of the vehicle and striking him multiple times while people watched.

Watch video here:

According to the reports, the Andheri RTO has issued an e-challan and imposed a Rs 500 fine on an autorickshaw driver. The RTO has also started proceedings that could lead to suspension of his permit. “We have taken serious cognisance of the case based on the video clip on social media. We want the driver’s permit suspended as the behaviour is unwarranted. Besides issuing him a show cause notice, we have also e-challaned him under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” a senior RTO official said as quoted by TOI.

Media reports said the incident started over a fare dispute. The D N Nagar police are investigating the case. No FIR has been filed so far. According to the reports, the RTO has seized the autorickshaw while issuing the notice.

The case has sparked outrage on social media. Many users called for stricter safety measures for passengers and harsher action against drivers who resort to violence.