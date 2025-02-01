Mumbai: Sakinaka Police Arrest 38-Year-Old in ₹76.5 Lakh MD Drugs Case

The Sakinaka Police have arrested a 38-year-old accused in connection with MD drug trafficking. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jamaabdarrujjan Chauhan. Police have seized 510 grams of MD drugs worth ₹76.5 lakh from his possession. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and he has been remanded to police custody by the court.

The Sakinaka Police received a tip-off that some individuals were arriving in Andheri's Samarth Nagar area to sell MD drugs. Acting on this information, police set up a surveillance operation near Samarth Nagar Cooperative Society in plain clothes. During this operation, they intercepted Mohammad Chauhan and detained him for questioning. Upon searching him, the police recovered 510 grams of MD drugs, valued at ₹76.5 lakh.

Investigations revealed that Mohammad Chauhan is a resident of Kailaspuram, Mohili, near Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Sakinaka. He was involved in the illegal sale of MD drugs in his locality and was in contact with several drug peddlers. Following his arrest, a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act, and he was produced before the court. The court has remanded him to police custody for further investigation.

Police are now probing his drug network connections and identifying other individuals involved in the racket.