Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park To Introduce Leopard Safari for Visitors Soon, Says Ashish Shelar

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali, Mumbai, is set to introduce a leopard safari, adding to its existing tiger and lion safaris, as announced by Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday. Shelar, also the Mumbai suburban guardian minister, made the announcement during his visit to the park.

During his visit, Ashish Shelar also adopted a pair of lions, Bharat and Bharati, for a year, pledging to take personal responsibility for their care. The lions were brought to SGNP from Gujarat on Republic Day this year.

Ashish Shelar stated that nearly 30 hectares of land would be required for the leopard safari, and that the necessary space is available. The upcoming safari aims to provide visitors with a unique wildlife experience while ensuring a safe environment for rescued leopards and their cubs, which have been rehabilitated at the park. "This initiative will not only enhance tourism but also boost revenue," Shelar added.

"Every year, 20 lakh tourists visit the SGNP. If leopard safari is introduced, the number of tourists will increase thereby boosting revenues of the park," Mallikarjuna, who made a detailed presentation to the minister, said.

The minister also directed the district collector to fast-track the proposal for the leopard safari to ensure its timely implementation. Shelar highlighted that SGNP employs 400 workers who perform their duties under extreme weather conditions and often come into direct contact with wild animals.