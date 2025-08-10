Mumbai Scam: Two Cab Drivers Arrested After Extorting ₹1,300 and $3,500 from Foreign Tourists

Multiple incidents have surfaced in Mumbai involving cab drivers accused of cheating foreign travellers. According to media reports, these drivers would agree to a pre-decided fare during pick-up but later resort to deceptive methods to demand extra money. A complaint filed at Sahar Police Station details two separate incidents where tourists were allegedly extorted before being dropped off at the JW Marriott hotel in Andheri. Both cases involved foreign nationals arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and subsequently facing harassment from drivers who manipulated the situation to overcharge them significantly, prompting swift intervention from hotel staff and local law enforcement.

The first reported incident took place on July 25, when American citizen Frank Coffman booked a cab from the airport to the JW Marriott. Partway through the journey, the driver, identified as Arun Mishra, aged 39, stopped the vehicle unexpectedly. Police said Mishra forcibly took Coffman’s phone, cancelled the ride, and demanded ₹1,300 before fleeing the scene. Although the complaint was filed later, police registered the case on Friday. Mishra was tracked to his home in Saki Naka, arrested, and charged under Section 308 (extortion) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as per official statements.

The second case occurred on August 3, involving Australian national Eyan Austan, who also hired a cab from the airport to the same hotel. The driver, identified as Sunil Sharma, also 39, initially quoted ₹3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred Rupees) for the trip but shockingly demanded $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred Dollars) upon arrival. In both incidents, the hotel management assisted the victims by lodging complaints with the police on their behalf. Sharma was subsequently arrested on Friday and charged with extortion. Authorities have warned that such cases tarnish the city’s image for tourists and assured that strict legal action will be taken against drivers found guilty of exploiting foreign visitors.