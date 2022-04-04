Mumbai: School Bus along with students goes missing

Parents are worried as the bus carrying students home after school has not yet arrived. The incident is related to Poddar School Bus in Santacruz. After leaving the school, the bus took the students home, but still hasn't reached home. Concerned parents rushed to the school. The parents are scared as the mobile of the driver of school bus is switched off.



What exactly is the case?

Poddar School is located in Santacruz, Mumbai. The school has a bus for students. Today, as usual, it took students from home and dropped them to school. After leaving school at 12 noon, the bus left to drop the students off at home. However, even though the bus left the school, it did not reach the house.

Where is the bus?

About 4 hours after leaving school, the bus is still unaccounted for. An investigation is underway to find out the exact location of the bus.

Meanwhile, parents of the students are worried as the children who have gone to school have not yet reached home. Parents are trying to call the school administration, the school bus driver. These students have gone to school at 6 in the morning. However, the parents are worried as they have not returned home yet.

Since the children who have gone to school have not yet returned home, parents are trying to contact them on their own. The parents tried to call the driver of the school bus, but the phones of driver and the staff of the bus are switched off.