Mumbai: School Bus Services Likely to Be Affected as Private Operators Announce Strike from July 1

In Mumbai, a city where every mode of transport is used by lakhs of commuters daily, private bus operators have threatened to go on strike starting July 1, reported Mid Day. They will go on an indefinite strike from July 1 if their various demands are not fulfilled. The strike will affect the movement of all types of buses, like school buses, aggregator buses like Uber, and private transport buses as well. This will impact commuters and a cross-section of stakeholders, reported Mid Day.

Murad Naik of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana told Mid Day that if the government does not fulfill their demands by June 30, 2025, then many transport organisations across Mumbai will go on an indefinite strike from July 1. This is a unanimous decision taken by all. They will launch a ‘Key Down’ protest of all the vehicles.

Why will they be protesting?

This action is a protest against the use of e-challans, persistent departmental problems that continue to negatively impact transportation operations, and unresolved infrastructure deficiencies, he said to Mid Day.

He further added, “Private bus companies and all passenger transportation segments, including intrastate bus services, Cityflo, Uber operators, school transportation, and employee transportation, have overwhelmingly supported the strike call.”