Mumbai School Holiday: Are Schools and Colleges Closed on August 20 Due to Heavy Rain? BMC Clarifies

Mumbai School Holiday News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday warned people against a fake message claiming that schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Wednesday. The civic body said no such holiday has been announced. “This message is fake. The BMC has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms,” the civic body said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही.



This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

BMC had earlier closed schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday due to persistent rainfall. As of 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the BMC has not issued any official statement regarding school closures on August 20.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Thane and Navi Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. Thane Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued official orders declaring a holiday for all government and private schools, colleges, vocational and training centres, anganwadis, and Ashrams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for north Konkan, including Mumbai, as well as several areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall until August 20. Strong surface winds of up to 40-50 kmph are expected in the region.

According to reports, Santacruz recorded 817.5 mm of rainfall from August 16 to August 19, while Colaba received 315.6 mm. The weather office has warned of possible danger to old buildings, unmaintained structures, and landslides in vulnerable areas.