Mumbai School Horror: Family Says Principal Hit Student, Dared Them to “Go Wherever You Want”

A shocking incident has emerged from a convent school in Kalina, Santacruz, where a 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the school principal—an act captured clearly on CCTV footage. The case comes close on the heels of the Vasai incident where a student died due to a teacher’s punishment. Vakola Police have now registered a criminal case against the principal, while the injured student received treatment at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. The assault reportedly took place on November 13 during a Children’s Day programme at the school, which the student was attending like other participants.

According to the complaint, the principal confronted the boy as soon as he saw him at the event, accused him of “indiscipline,” and ordered him to sit inside a classroom while asking staff to call his parents immediately. When the parents did not arrive right away, the principal allegedly continued his aggressive behaviour. The family claims that when the boy’s mother and relatives questioned the principal on Monday, he arrogantly replied, “I am a lawyer, go wherever you want.” CCTV footage requested and reviewed by the student’s cousin reportedly confirmed the violent assault, prompting the family to lodge a formal complaint at Vakola Police Station.

In another incident, the teacher who allegedly forced a 13-year-old Vasai schoolgirl to perform 100 sit-ups with her schoolbag on her back for arriving just 10 minutes late was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Waliv Police registered an FIR late Tuesday against the teacher, identified as Mamta Yadav. The girl, Gaud, was reportedly punished along with several latecomers on November 8. Soon after returning home, her health deteriorated rapidly. She was first taken to a hospital in Vasai and then shifted to JJ Hospital in Byculla, where she succumbed a week later, triggering outrage and shock.

The girl’s death led authorities to scrutinize the Vasai school, where serious irregularities were uncovered. Investigators found that the school was teaching students of Classes 9 and 10 despite having permission only up to Class 8. A team from the education department inspected the premises on Tuesday and found that the school lacked proper infrastructure and was operating out of a chawl-like structure. Officials from VVCMC had earlier put up a warning board declaring the structure illegal, but the school allegedly concealed it to continue operations unchecked.

The incident sparked questions about the enforcement of rules related to illegal educational establishments. Activist Terence Hendriques criticised the civic body’s soft approach, stating that VVCMC’s responsibility did not end with merely placing a warning board. He argued that timely and firm action could have prevented the tragedy and demanded that the civic corporation immediately serve notices to all unauthorised school structures. Sources said that VVCMC has now served a notice to the school asking it to submit proof of all permissions and regulatory approvals required to conduct classes in the said premises.