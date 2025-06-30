Mumbai: School in Kandivali Receives Bomb Threat; Police Launch Probe

An international school located in the Kandivali area of Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Monday morning, triggering a swift response from law enforcement agencies. Upon receiving the threatening message, the school administration immediately alerted the local police.

Following the alert, officers from the Kandivali Police Station along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, no suspicious object or material was found during the inspection.

Police confirmed that the threat was issued solely through an email and no physical evidence of danger was uncovered. The school and its surrounding area currently remain calm, and the situation is under control.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual responsible for the threat. Both the police and bomb squad teams continue to be stationed at the school as a precautionary measure.