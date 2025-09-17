Mumbai: School Staff Accused of Molesting Minor Girl in Goregaon, Case Registered

Mumbai: Horrific incident of sexual assault has came to light were a four-year-old got harassed in school by female assistant staff member. This incident took place at renowned school in Goregaon on link road on Monday, September 16 after her grandmother dropped her off .

According to information, on Monday, when grandmother was changing victim girls clothes, when she complaint of experiencing pain in particular part of her body. After having physical checkup they informed school and registered complaint against the accused.

Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested a female assistant staff member. They are reviewing CCTV footage and further investigation is ongoing. Sources indicate that three female assistant staff members were called in for questioning.