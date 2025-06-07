Mumbai: Security Guard Arrested for Molesting Two Minor Girls in Kandivali

In a shocking incident from Kandivali, a 59-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly molesting two five-year-old minor girls. The Samta Nagar police have apprehended the accused security guard and registered a case against him under charges of molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A special POCSO court has remanded him to police custody.

The complainant, a 30-year-old woman residing in Kandivali, stated that her friend, who also lives in the same area, has a five-year-old daughter. On May 25, while her friend's daughter was playing near her house, the accused security guard approached her. He allegedly engaged in lewd acts and touched her chest inappropriately, molesting her.

Subsequently, on May 29, the complainant's own five-year-old daughter was playing with her friend at the same location. The accused security guard is alleged to have again engaged in obscene acts and molested her. The complainant learned about these incidents from both girls two days ago. Upon receiving this information, she immediately reported the matter to the Samta Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the security guard.

Following the registration of the case under molestation and POCSO sections, the police arrested the accused late on Thursday night. He is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. Police are also probing whether he has molested any other minor girls in the vicinity. The incident, which came to light on Thursday, has sparked a wave of outrage among local residents.