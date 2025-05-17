Mumbai: Security Guard Arrested in Vile Parle After Passing Inappropriate Note to Minor Girl

In a shocking incident, the Vile Parle police on Saturday apprehended a 53-year-old security guard for allegedly giving a note to a 16-year-old girl in a building elevator, asking her to call him. The accused had reportedly been stalking the victim and attempting to get close to her. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, the victim, a college student, was walking alone within her residential society premises around 8 pm on Friday night. The accused security guard allegedly followed her. When the girl was waiting for the elevator, the accused approached her. Observing that there was no one else around, he handed her a note. The note reportedly contained his mobile number and name, along with a message asking her to call him as he wanted to talk to her.

The incident left the minor girl terrified. After opening the note and seeing the contents, she immediately informed her family. With the help of her family, she lodged a complaint at the Vile Parle Police Station.

Taking cognizance of the seriousness of the matter, the police swiftly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for molestation and the stringent POCSO Act.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the location, and the accused security guard was arrested late Friday night.The Vile Parle police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.