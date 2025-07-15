Mumbai: Security Guard Attacked with Sickle by Former Colleague over Salary Dispute in Kandivali

A 41-year-old security guard was brutally attacked with a sickle by his former colleague following a dispute over pending salary in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. The accused, identified as Lalit Premsagar Tiwari (26), has been arrested by the Kandivali Police and is currently in police custody.

The incident took place around 6:15 am on Sunday, July 13, at the Bharat Billa building located near KES Law College on Mathuradas Road, Kandivali. The victim, Deepak Kalpnath Dubey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, currently resides at Bhat Chawl near Jambhli Naka in Borivali. He has been working as a security guard with Prakash Security Services for the past five months and was posted at the Bharat Billa building.

Lalit Tiwari, also a native of Uttar Pradesh, had previously worked at the same location as a security guard and was acquainted with Deepak. However, due to negligence and repeated complaints against him, Tiwari was removed from duty and his salary was withheld by the company.

Tiwari had reportedly made multiple attempts to create disturbances at the building over the unpaid dues. On Sunday morning, he again came to the premises and got into a heated argument with Deepak regarding the salary. During the altercation, he pulled out a sickle from his bag and launched a violent attack on Deepak, inflicting serious injuries to his head, leg, abdomen, and hand.

On receiving information, Kandivali Police rushed to the spot and Deepak was immediately admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on the victim’s statement, police registered a case against Tiwari under sections related to attempted murder and other relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced before the court on Monday afternoon, which remanded him to police custody. Police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime.