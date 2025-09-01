Mumbai Sees Rise in Dengue, Gastro, and Viral Fever Cases During Ganesh Festival

As the Ganesh Festival is currently being celebrated across Mumbai there has been a steep rise in seasonal illnesses. Unhygienic conditions during the monsoon, consumption of contaminated food and water, mosquito and insect infestations, and fluctuating weather have all contributed to a worsening health scenario. In Mumbai, cases of dengue, gastroenteritis, and viral fever are increasing rapidly.

Both government hospitals and private clinics are reporting a surge in patients with symptoms like fever, body ache, and respiratory issues. Over the past week alone, hundreds of citizens have sought medical treatment. Children and senior citizens appear to be most affected by these illnesses. In response, the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation has issued alerts to all hospitals and has urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

Common Symptoms of These Diseases

Dengue: Sudden high fever, body aches, red rashes, pain behind the eyes

Swine Flu: Persistent fever, cough, throat irritation, difficulty breathing

Gastroenteritis / Diarrhea: Abdominal pain, frequent bowel movements, weakness, vomiting

COVID-19 / Viral Fever: Fever, cold, cough, fatigue, body pain, eye pain

Hepatitis A & E: Yellowing of eyes and hands, fatigue, vomiting, abdominal pain

Consult a Doctor Immediately

These infectious diseases can spread quickly. Maintaining hygiene, drinking safe water, and seeking medical attention at the first sign of symptoms is crucial. Even minor symptoms should not be ignored. The Health Department has appealed to the public to enjoy the Ganesh Festival responsibly and to not neglect their health.Take Care of Your Health During Ganesh Festival

Large crowds are expected at Ganesh pandals and processions, which increases the risk of disease transmission. To stay safe:

Wear a mask in crowded places

Wash hands frequently

Avoid consuming outside food and water

Prevent water from collecting near your home

Maintain cleanliness

Drink only boiled or purified water

Eat a nutritious diet

Keep a safe distance from sick individuals

Disease Statistics (January to August 14)

From January to August 14, Mumbai has reported a concerning number of seasonal disease cases. Malaria tops the list with 4,825 cases, followed by Gastroenteritis, which has affected 5,510 individuals. Dengue cases stand at 1,564, while Hepatitis A and E together account for 703 cases. There have also been 328 reported cases of Chikungunya and 316 cases of Leptospirosis. Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to persist with 1,109 cases recorded during the same period.