Mumbai: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 6.42 Lakh Via UPI After Losing Mobile in Dadar Market

A senior citizen lost over Rs 6.42 lakh through fraudulent online transactions after misplacing his mobile phone while shopping for vegetables at the Dadar market. The incident has been registered as a case of mobile theft and cyber fraud under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act by the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Police. The investigation has now been transferred to Shivaji Park Police.

The 63-year-old complainant, a retired employee of a private firm, resides in the Sewri area. He holds savings accounts in two banks—one in Mumbai and another in Alibag—with his pension being credited to the Mumbai account.

On May 1, around 6:30 a.m., the man visited the Dadar vegetable market. After purchasing vegetables, he returned at about 7:30 a.m. and realized his mobile phone was missing. He informed his wife and son about the loss but proceeded to Alibag to attend his maternal aunt’s funeral.

While in Alibag, he needed funds and visited his bank, only to find that his account balance had dwindled to just Rs 276. Suspecting foul play, he requested a detailed account statement. The bank records revealed that between May 1 and May 5, UPI transactions amounting to Rs 1,48,999 had been made from his Mumbai account. Further scrutiny showed that between May 2 and May 7, Rs 4,93,508 was fraudulently withdrawn from his Alibag bank account.

In total, an unidentified person siphoned off Rs 6,42,846 using the missing mobile phone via online transactions.

Upon returning to Mumbai, the victim filed a complaint at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Police Station. Police have registered a case under sections related to theft, fraud, and cybercrime, and have launched an investigation. Officials are currently tracking the locations and details of the transactions and have initiated analysis of the mobile phone's Call Detail Record (CDR) to trace the accused.