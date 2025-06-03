Mumbai: Senior Doctor Booked for Molesting Woman Doctor and Her Two Minor Daughters at Govt Hospital in Bhoiwada

A shocking case of molestation has come to light from a reputed government hospital in Parel, where a senior doctor has been accused of sexually harassing a fellow woman doctor along with her two minor daughters. The Bhoiwada Police have registered a case against the 58-year-old accused doctor under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, no arrest has been made so far as the investigation is currently underway.

According to police sources, the complainant is a 39-year-old woman doctor who resides in Parel with her husband and two daughters. Both she and her husband are employed at the same government hospital where the accused doctor is their senior. The accused also resides in the same locality.

The woman has alleged that the accused frequently abused and threatened her husband, causing continuous mental harassment. When she confronted the senior doctor about his behaviour, he allegedly misbehaved with her, made obscene gestures, and inappropriately touched her back and private areas, amounting to molestation.

In a further disturbing development, the accused also allegedly molested her two daughters, aged 15 and 9, by making obscene advances. These incidents reportedly occurred over a span of more than a decade, between January 1, 2015, and April 5, 2025.

Initially, the victim remained silent out of fear of social stigma. However, after continued harassment of her husband and repeated inappropriate conduct towards her and her daughters, she finally approached the Bhoiwada Police and filed a formal complaint.

Taking serious note of the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under molestation charges and multiple relevant sections of the POCSO Act.