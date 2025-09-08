Mumbai: Senior Inspector Among 13 GRP Cops Suspended for Extorting Passengers

A large-scale extortion racket involving the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai has been exposed. In a sweeping crackdown over the past five months, 13 railway policemen — including a senior inspector — have been suspended for allegedly extorting passengers at major city stations.

According to officials, the clean-up drive gathered pace after GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar assumed charge. Of the 13 suspended officers, seven were booked during his tenure alone, including the senior inspector.

Sources revealed that the network mainly targeted long-distance train passengers at key stations such as Mumbai Central, Dadar, Kurla, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel. Passengers were stopped at checking points and accused of carrying suspicious cash or jewellery.

They were then taken to GRP offices on platforms, which were deliberately located in areas without CCTV cameras. Inside, passengers were threatened that their belongings would be seized and that they could face jail if ownership could not be “proved.”

Several victims were allegedly assaulted. Most passengers, unwilling to get entangled in lengthy police procedures, paid up to avoid further harassment. This hesitation to file complaints was exploited by the accused officers.

Investigation still underway

The extortion racket came to light after a long internal probe. Authorities said the investigation is still in progress and more suspensions could follow in the coming weeks.