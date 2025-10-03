Mumbai: Serial Offender Arrested for Pelting Stones at Women Passengers on Local Trains

In a joint operation, the Wadala Road Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a habitual offender, identified as Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Sheikh, for repeatedly pelting stones at women passengers travelling in suburban local trains.

The case was cracked during the investigation of a complaint registered on 22 September 2025 under Section 153 of the Railways Act. Acting on secret inputs, CCTV footage and past criminal records, Sheikh was traced and nabbed from the Sewree railway station area.

During interrogation, Sheikh confessed to hurling stones on 26 September near Reay Road station. Hiding near a signal, he had targeted the women’s coach of a Panvel-bound local train. He further admitted to carrying out a similar act on 22 September at the same spot, and earlier on 18 September between Sewree and Wadala, where he attacked women’s compartments.

The accused also revealed that about two-and-a-half months ago, out of fear, he threw a steel chair frame (meant for transporting in the local) out of a moving train.

Police records show Sheikh had prior cases registered against him in 2023 and 2024 for stone-pelting and vandalising Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), for which he had served jail time.

Following due procedure, his statement was recorded in front of panch witnesses and necessary documents were prepared. Subsequently, on 3 October at 1:05 pm, Sheikh was formally arrested under Section 179(2) of the Railways Act in connection with the pending case.