Mumbai: Seven-Year-Old Critically Injured in Malad Society After Being Run Over by Car by Female Driver

A disturbing incident unfolded at Interface Heights, a residential complex behind Infinity Mall, on October 19, when a seven-year-old boy suffered severe leg fractures after being run over by a car while playing inside the society premises. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the driver has been identified as Shweta Shetty-Rathod, an HR consultant and wife of the building secretary, Sanjay Rathod. Following a complaint by the boy’s mother, Mahua Majumdar, police registered an FIR on October 20 under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (acts endangering life), along with Sections 184, 134(a), and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Mahua Majumdar, 45, an HR manager in Colaba, told police that her seven-year-old twin sons, Anvay and Avyan, were playing in the society compound around 5 pm along with other children when the car struck Anvay, fracturing his left leg. Avyan reportedly called his mother via intercom saying, “Anvya’s leg has been crushed.”

Anvay was first taken to a nursing home in Evershine Nagar before being shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West for advanced treatment. Doctors confirmed fractures in his left ankle and shin, and surgery was required. He is currently undergoing treatment. The Bangur Nagar police are investigating the case of rash driving and endangerment of life, and the CCTV footage from the society is being examined as evidence.