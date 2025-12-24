Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted at Goregaon Spa; Two Arrested, Seven Women Rescued

Goregaon Police have busted a sex racket allegedly being run under the guise of massage services at the Aroma Luxury Spa in the Goregaon area. Two persons, including the spa manager, have been arrested, while seven young women were rescued during the raid. After medical examination, the rescued women were sent to a women’s shelter home.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shravan Santosh Dubey, the manager of the spa, and Dilip Sanjeev Yadav, his assistant. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

The Aroma Luxury Spa is located in Ekvira Prasad Building on M.G. Road, Goregaon. Police Inspector Manoj Patil had received specific information that the spa manager was operating a sex racket with the help of women working at the spa, under the pretext of providing massage services.

To verify the information, the police deployed a decoy customer, who approached manager Shravan Dubey and demanded a massage along with “special services.” Dubey, with the help of Dilip Yadav, allegedly showed the customer several women and asked him to select one. After a woman was chosen and the deal was finalized, the decoy gave a missed call as a pre-decided signal to the police team stationed nearby.

Acting on the signal, the police conducted a sudden raid at the spa and caught Dubey and Yadav red-handed while a financial transaction was in progress. Some women present at the spot attempted to flee but were detained by the police. In the operation, seven women were rescued.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Dubey was running the sex racket in the name of massage services. After collecting money from customers, women were allegedly sent to engage in sexual activities with them. Dubey reportedly took a major share of the amount, while the remaining money was given to the women.

Both accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.