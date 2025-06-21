Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted at Malad Beauty Parlour; Woman Arrested, Minor Among 3 Rescued

The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a sex racket being run under the guise of a beauty parlour in the Malad area. Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a late-night raid and arrested one woman in connection with the case. During the operation, three females were rescued from the premises, including a minor girl.

According to officials, the crime branch received specific information that a sex racket was being operated from a so-called beauty parlour on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad. To confirm the lead, a decoy customer was sent to the location. Once the information was verified, a team raided the spot late at night.

During the raid, the accused woman was caught red-handed while a minor girl and two other women were rescued. The case has been registered at the Bangur Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the law, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was operating a beauty parlour, which was being used as a front for the illegal sex trade. Police also seized several objectionable items from the scene. It is suspected that young women from other states were being brought in and forced into the racket.

Further investigation is underway to identify the network and any other individuals involved in the operation.