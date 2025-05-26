Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre in Oshiwara; 1 Arrested, 3 Women Rescued

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): Police arrested a 51-year-old man for running a prostitution racket at Ramsha Spa in Oshiwara. The Amboli police launched a raid after sending an undercover customer to the spa. Three women were rescued during the operation.

The arrested spa owner has been identified as Shoma Mukherjee. He was running the Ramsha Spa near Crystal Plaza close to the Oshiwara metro station. Police said Mukherjee had been operating the spa for the past year. He had taken the space on rent for this purpose.

Amboli police inspector Vasant Devkate received information about the prostitution racket from the spa owner. Under the guidance of senior inspector Pramod Kokate, Devkate led a team including assistant police inspector Poonam Pawar, Prashant Chaudhary, constables Gulab Palande and Praveen Patil.

The team sent an undercover customer to the spa. The spa owner was caught accepting Rs. 5,000 from the fake customer for prostitution services.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the team raided the spa and rescued three women aged 24, 25, and 31. The women are residents of West Bengal and Karnataka.

“We raided the spa and arrested the owner for running a prostitution racket,” the police officer said.