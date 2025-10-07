Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted in Chembur, Three Arrested, 8 Women Rescued

Three people, including the bar owner and manager, were arrested in a prostitution case in Mumbai's Chembur area. According to Mumbai Police, the RCF unit and Tilak Nagar Police raided Pramila Bar & Restaurant after receiving a tip and found that a sex racket was being operated in disguise.

The police found an alleged customer and eight women in nearby areas, allegedly involved in prostitution, were rescued from the premises of a bar and restaurant. A decoy customer confirmed sexual services charged at R1,000, according to the news agency IANS.

The arrested Pramila Bar & Restaurant manager and owner admitted running the sex racket. The police registered a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is underway.