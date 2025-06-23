Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted in Govandi; Woman Arrested, Two Minor Girls Rescued From Residential Flat

The Crime Branch has busted a sex racket operating from a residential flat in the Bainganwadi area of Govandi. A 42-year-old woman identified as Shama has been arrested in connection with the case. Police also rescued two minor girls and one woman from her custody. Following medical examinations, all three victims have been sent to the Women’s Rehabilitation Centre in Deonar.

A case has been registered against Shama under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The special POCSO court has remanded her to police custody.

According to officials, Shama was operating the racket from her residence in the Bainganwadi area. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team laid a trap using a decoy customer. The decoy approached Shama with a request for a woman and minor girls. She quoted different rates for each and invited the decoy to a specific location in Govandi.

After the deal was confirmed, the decoy was sent to her residence. While financial transactions were underway, the enforcement team raided the premises and detained Shama.

During the raid, police found three females — two 17-year-old girls and one 35-year-old woman. Investigations revealed that Shama had been involved in prostitution and used to send women and girls to customers on demand, sometimes even instructing them to go to hotels.

Shama reportedly kept a portion of the money received from customers and gave the rest to the women and girls involved.

Based on these findings, police registered a case and arrested Shama on Sunday morning. She was produced before a special POCSO court, which granted police custody. The victims were sent for medical examination and later transferred to the Deonar Women’s Rehabilitation Centre for safety and counselling.