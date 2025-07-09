Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Slaps and Punches Canteen Staff Over Poor Food Quality; Video Emerges

Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad beat up the canteen staff at the MLA Guest House over the poor quality of food. The incident took place at the MLA Guest House in Mumbai, where Buldhana MLA is currently staying due to the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. According to the information, he reportedly did not like the food served in the canteen, and in a fit of anger, he went to the canteen and, along with others, physically assaulted the canteen staff.

This comes days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers assaulted a sweet shop owner in the Mira Road area of Mumbai suburbs over the Marathi language, triggering a major political slugfest.

Meanwhile, the run canteen is inside the state-run guest house where several lawmakers are staying during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the argument between the canteen staff and the Shiv Sena MLA escalated quickly, leading to physical violence.

However, the Sanjay Gaikwad or the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The video of the incident emerged on social media. Sanjay Gaikwad is seen slapping and punching the man repeatedly on the face before others intervene and ask him to leave. Gaikwad is also seen holding a food bag and showing it to the man during the confrontation. As the video continues, another man accompanying the MLA grabs the victim by the collar and threatens him.