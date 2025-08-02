Mumbai: Shiv Sena Protests Outside Congress Office Over Prithviraj Chavan’s Remarks on Malegaon Blast Verdict (VIDEO)

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest outside the Congress office in Mumbai on Saturday, criticising senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for his recent remarks on the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers stage a protest outside Congress office against former CM Prithviraj Chavan’s statement on 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case pic.twitter.com/3fNtvm3Nzy — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2025

The protest was held in response to Chavan's comments following the acquittal of all seven accused in the case by a special National Investigation Agency court. The court ruled that there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against the accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit.

The Malegaon blast took place on September 29, 2008, near a mosque in Malegaon. The explosion killed six people and injured 101 others. The final verdict came nearly 17 years after the incident.

After the court’s decision, Chavan urged the media not to use the term “saffron terrorism.” He said, “If you want to describe such acts, use ‘Hindu fundamentalist’ or ‘Hindu terrorism’ instead.” He added that saffron holds religious and cultural importance and symbolises the flags of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Warkari sect and saints like Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar.

His statement sparked sharp criticism from BJP allies and right-wing groups. Shiv Sena, a coalition partner in the Maharashtra government, led the protest and demanded an apology. Protesters accused the Congress of repeatedly attacking Hindu beliefs under the name of secularism.

Chavan’s Response to Amit Shah

Chavan also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that “no Hindu can ever be a terrorist.”

In a statement to PTI, Chavan said, “I want to remind Amit Shah that the first terrorist act in independent India was carried out by Nathuram Godse. What was his religion? Terrorism has no religion. This is BJP’s mindset, linking or delinking terrorism based on religious identity.”