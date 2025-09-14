Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Women Stage ‘Operation Sindoor’ Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

In a striking demonstration on Sunday, women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a symbolic protest in Mumbai, smearing sindoor (vermilion) to oppose India’s participation in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai.

The agitation was triggered by anger over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, with families of victims and citizens expressing that “Operation Sindoor” has lost its meaning if cricket ties with Pakistan continue. Many view the match as a disregard for national security and the sacrifices of civilians and security forces, ANI reported.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had announced the protests on Saturday, urged women across Maharashtra to send sindoor from their homes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The act, he said, is meant to challenge the Centre’s commitment to national security and demand accountability.

Speaking on the matter, Thackeray said: Our Prime Minister once said blood and water cannot flow together. Then how can blood and cricket flow together? How can there be war and cricket at the same time? They have turned patriotism into business. Tomorrow’s match will be played only because of the money it generates.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming India-Pakistan match.Owaisi questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.