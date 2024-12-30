Mumbai: Shivaji Park Police Solve Murder Case of 40-Year-Old Man, Accused Arrested

The Shivaji Park police have successfully solved the case of a brutal murder of a 40-year-old man, identified as Chandan, who was killed by being bludgeoned with a stone. The accused, Manoj Amit Sahare (30), has been arrested in connection with the crime. Police investigations revealed that a minor argument led to Manoj attacking Chandan with a stone and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred between the night of December 26 and the morning of December 27 on the footpath near Rukmini Sadan building in Dadar's Shivaji Park area. On Friday, a special patrol team of the Shivaji Park police was on its routine rounds when they discovered an unconscious man lying on the footpath near Rukmini Sadan. The injured individual was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary investigations identified the deceased as Chandan, who had been killed by an unidentified individual using a stone.

Upon registering a case of murder, the police began an extensive search for the accused. CCTV footage from the area showed Chandan in the company of Manoj Sahare, leading the police to suspect his involvement. Further investigation led to Manoj’s arrest from Dadar.

During interrogation, Manoj confessed to killing Chandan over a trivial argument on Thursday night. In a fit of rage, Manoj attacked Chandan with a stone, resulting in his death, and fled the scene. Following his arrest, Manoj was produced in court on Sunday afternoon, where he was remanded to police custody.

According to the police, Manoj is a homeless individual who resides on the footpath near Shivaji Park and works as a scrap collector. The investigation is ongoing.