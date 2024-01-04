Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Opens on Jan 12, Toll Set at Rs. 250

Mumbai: India's longest sea bridge and the Maharashtra government's ambitious project, the Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link, is finally set for inauguration on January 12, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony, marking the completion of the 22-kilometer marvel linking Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The toll rate for crossing the bridge has also been finalized at Rs. 250, confirmed by the state cabinet. Earlier proposals of a Rs. 500 were revised after opposition.

Prime Minister Modi, who will be on a visit to Nashik on January 12, will also dedicate the sea link to the nation. The project's completion without an inauguration date had drawn criticism from the Thackeray group, and the cabinet meeting today addressed this crucial aspect.



The Trans Harbour Link promises to slash travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes. The 22-km stretch features nearly 18 km over the sea and a 0.75-km land section. Commuters from Mumbai's Sewri will now reach Navi Mumbai in a fraction of the usual time.



The link will also connect to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, potentially shortening travel times on this key route. Improved connectivity and reduced congestion are expected to be major benefits of the sea link.