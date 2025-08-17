Mumbai Shock: 17-Year-Old Delivery Boy Shot at Over Online Medicine Payment Dispute

In a disturbing incident that unfolded on Saturday, a 17-year-old delivery boy was allegedly fired at in Lower Parel following a dispute over an online medicine delivery. Police said the confrontation began when the customer questioned the number of medicines delivered and refused to clear the cash-on-delivery bill. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Kumar Abhinash Singh, who has since been taken into custody by the N.M. Joshi Marg Police. He has been booked for attempted murder, and officials confirmed that a probe into the shocking case has been initiated to ascertain further details.

The complaint was lodged by the teenage delivery boy, who lives in Kapad Bazar, Mahim, and works with a medicine distribution platform. On Saturday afternoon, he reached the 8th floor of Prakash Cotton Mill in Hanuman Gali, Lower Parel, to hand over an order placed with a cash-on-delivery option. According to reports in Loksatta, the accused allegedly claimed that fewer medicines were supplied than ordered and therefore refused to pay. The refusal led to an argument, after which Singh shut the door. However, the boy repeatedly rang the doorbell, demanding settlement of the payment.

Also Read: Thane: Newborn Girl Rescued After Being Dumped Near Temple; Police Launch Probe

Agitated by the persistent knocking, Singh allegedly pulled out a black air gun and threatened the teenager. Pointing the weapon directly at his chest, Singh is said to have warned the boy to leave immediately or face consequences. Moments later, he allegedly pulled the trigger and fired a round in the youngster’s direction. Fortunately, the teenager escaped without injury. Police later confirmed that the weapon was an air gun, which has now been confiscated. Authorities stated that it will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for detailed ballistic examination.

Acting on the complaint, the N.M. Joshi Marg Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 109, 125, 351(2), and 352. Additionally, offences have been recorded under the Indian Arms Act Sections 3 and 25, along with Section 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police officials said Singh deliberately fired the weapon, knowing it could cause grievous injury or death, thereby justifying the charge of attempted murder. He has been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.