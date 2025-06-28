Mumbai Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Fires Pistol Mistaking It for a Toy, Found in Garbage in Dahisar

Mumbai Police constable Kadam from Dahisar Police Station received information on Friday, June 27, that “one pistol and 04 rounds” were found abandoned in garbage near the open ground to the east of Saikrupa Chawl, Ghatanpada No. 02, Dahisar, in the East area of Mumbai.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and, upon further inquiry, it was learned that the said pistol was found by a 12-year-old boy residing in the area while he was playing. Mistaking it for a toy, he accidentally fired one round from it. Fortunately, no one was injured or harmed in this incident.

Dahisar Police Station has conducted a panchanama (spot inspection and documentation) of the pistol and rounds and taken them into custody. A case has been registered against an unknown person, and efforts are underway to trace the accused and investigate the matter further.