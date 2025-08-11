Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped On Multiple Occasion Over 3-Months; Five Arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons on multiple occasions over three months in central Mumbai. The police on Sunday, August 10 arrested a 25-year-old man and detained four juveniles in connection with the sexual assault in the Kalachowki area.

A police official said that the matter came to light in the early hours of Sunday when the girlfriend of one of the accused arrived at the teen's house and confronted her about being in a relationship with her boyfriend. The schoolgirl's parents then checked her mobile phone and found some videos and messages about her physical relationship with the accused, and subsequently approached the police.

Also Read | Doctor rape case: Kerala Police issue lookout notice against rapper Vedan.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl's parents, a case was registered against five persons under sections about gang rape and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official told the news agency PTI.