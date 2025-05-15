Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Harassed Inside Local Train At Goregaon Station, Accused Caught On Camera (Watch Video)

On the First Class Ladies Compartment train from Goregaon to Vile Parle, a 19-year-old college girl had to face harassment. When the student boarded the train, a stranger made indecent and eerie remarks to her. As proof, the woman took a video of the man on her phone. Her friend shared the whole ordeal on the internet and wrote, "A man walked by and said, 'Wow,' in a really creepy manner. My friend got scared, but she still tried to ignore him and retreated a little. After a while, my friend pretended to be on the phone with someone while still recording, and she managed to capture his face on camera. The man realised that she was recording him and moved away."

Horrifying: 19yo student harassed in ladies compartment of Mumbai local train at Goregaon. Man says 'DUDH DIKH RAHA HAI TERA', threatens her. She’s traumatized after recording him. Is Mumbai safe for women? @MumbaiPolice@RailMinIndia, act now! #MumbaiLocal@Dev_Fadnavispic.twitter.com/vT10Bajt9P — ishaan🫠 (@_pvrisian) May 14, 2025

Also Read: Karnataka: Sonu Nigam gets relief from High Court in Bengaluru remarks case

But as the man realised his face was being recorded, he stepped back. "I want everyone to remember his face," the victim's friend stated in the post. According to her friend, the woman is terrified and astonished, and she is asking the Mumbai Police and social media to assist in identifying the man. She added, "Imagine if he had entered the compartment after the train started? There were barely 2 other females on that compartment, and my friend had to face him till the next station, and even worse if he had started following her till her college."

She concluded the post by saying, “I don’t live in Mumbai, but I have a lot of friends there and I see everything on the stories and I used to think Mumbai is actually the safest metro city."