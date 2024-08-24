Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested for Alleged Rape Under False Marriage Promise

A 27-year-old lawyer was arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage. According to a police officer, the woman asked the accused lawyer when they would get married, to which he refused and allegedly assaulted her.

As per the information from the Park Site Police, the victim mentioned in her complaint that her mother had been arrested by the Cuffe Parade Police in a theft case and was in judicial custody. The woman was seeking a lawyer to help her mother get out of jail when she learned about an organization in South Mumbai that provides free legal assistance.

When the woman reached the office of the organization, she met Siddhant Uttam Kapse (27) there. Kapse said that he is a lawyer and he told the victim that he will get her mother bail within a month. During this time, the victim and Kapse shared their mobile numbers.

Kapase successfully arranged for the bail of the victim's mother within a month, which led the victim to trust him. They continued to stay in touch over the phone. Kapase invited the victim to watch a movie at a mall in Ghatkopar and attempted to get close to her during the meeting. When the victim resisted, Kapase promised to marry her.

The victim stated in her complaint that Kapase invited her to his home, where he established a physical relationship with her under the promise of marriage. According to the victim, Kapase continued to maintain physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage.

On August 4th, Kapase called the victim to his house, but upon her arrival, he informed her that his parents were at home and took her to a friend’s house instead. A police officer stated that Kapase brought the victim to his friend's house, where no one was present, and again engaged in physical relations with her. When the victim questioned Kapase about when they would get married, he told her not to pressure him about marriage, stating that he would not marry her.

When Kapase refused to marry her and assaulted her, the victim reported the matter to the Park Site Police Station. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Siddhant Uttam Kapase under sections 351(2), 69, and 115(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and arrested him.