Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Pilot Allegedly Molested by Three Men in Private Taxi

In a disturbing incident that occurred on Thursday night, a 28-year-old woman pilot was allegedly molested by three individuals while returning home in a private taxi after visiting her husband in South Mumbai. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against the three unidentified men and are currently investigating the matter.

According to the police, the complainant works as a pilot with a private airline, while her husband is a naval officer posted in the Colaba area. On Thursday evening, the woman had gone to meet her husband. After having dinner at a hotel around 10 PM, she boarded a private taxi to return to her residence in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

However, after travelling a short distance, the driver suddenly stopped the vehicle and picked up two more men. One of the men seated in the back allegedly began touching her inappropriately, while the other threatened her. Fortunately, a police checkpoint was located a short distance ahead. Upon spotting the police presence, the two men quickly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver then dropped the woman near her residence and also escaped.

As the woman was unfamiliar with the city, she immediately contacted her husband and informed him of the incident. On Friday, when the couple met again, she narrated the ordeal to him. They then approached the Ghatkopar police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and police have initiated a manhunt to trace the accused trio.