Mumbai Shocker: 3 Brothers, Running Coaching Classes Booked For Sexually Assaulting Minor For Years

Three brothers who run a coaching centre in South Mumbai were booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl over a span of nearly two years. The girl reported that the brothers forced her to arrive early and stay late at the coaching centre, where they repeatedly abused her. According to an Indian Express report, two of the brothers were arrested on Saturday after a child development centre, where the victim confided in a counsellor in March, filed a case with the police on Friday. The eldest brother remains at large, and the police are currently searching for him.

The accused, aged 24, 25, and 27, resided in South Mumbai and ran a coaching center for students between Class 7 and Class 12.The center was attended by approximately 35-40 girls. The victim had joined the center in 2022 after moving in with her mother post her parents' divorce. Her mother first noticed behavioral changes in late 2022, leading to her admission into a child development center in January of the following year.

The victim attended the development center for about four months, stopping her visits in May 2023.She resumed attendance in February of the following year and disclosed her repeated sexual assault to a counselor in March. Despite her ordeal, she requested the counselor not to inform her mother due to fear of social stigma. The victim also stopped attending the coaching classes around this time. The counselor informed the mother, but both refused to file a police complaint initially.

According to the complaint, the 25-year-old accused began messaging her frequently, gaining her trust by showing sympathy toward her family situation and even took her out for two movies. "In the theater, the accused touched her inappropriately and as she felt uncomfortable, she expressed her displeasure to him," stated the complaint. During counseling sessions, she revealed that both other brothers had also sexually assaulted her multiple times within their coaching classes. They did it repeatedly. Her mother was initially reluctant to file a complaint, but the counsellor had to convince her. We have recorded the girl's statement. The accused would take her inside the bedroom and show inappropriate and explicit images and videos," a police official said. The case was registered under relevant sections of molestation, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation of the ﻿Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.