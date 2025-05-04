Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping from 17th Floor of Kalyan Building; Video Surfaces

A 35-year-old woman tragically ended her life by jumping from the 17th floor of a building in the Yogidham area of Kalyan. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday evening. According to local residents, the woman was not a resident of the building and had come there from outside. She was captured on CCTV footage while going up to the 17th floor in the lift.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Khadakpada police rushed to the scene, registered a case, and initiated further investigation. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, and the police are investigating where she resided, why she came to the building, and the reasons behind her extreme step.

Providing information about the incident, Nitin Jadhav, President of Yogidham Federation, stated that he received a call in the afternoon. Upon reaching the building, he found that a woman had jumped from the 17th floor. Further inquiry revealed that the woman was unknown and had come from outside, confirming that she was not a resident of the complex.

The woman had entered the complex from outside and was calmly seen in the CCTV footage going up to the 17th floor in the lift. Subsequently, she jumped and ended her life. The police began their investigation immediately after receiving information about the incident. The Khadakpada police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.