Mumbai Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Kidnapped Over Family Feud, Held in Vasai for Ransom

A shocking incident has come to light where a 36-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from Mumbai in an attempt to pressure him into withdrawing a police case. The victim was taken to Vasai, where he was brutally assaulted. During the ordeal, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s family and even attempted to collect Rs 1.5 lakh from his wife.

The Dahisar police arrested one person who arrived to collect the ransom amount. An FIR has been registered against eight other accused, and a search is currently underway to trace them.

According to police sources, the complainant is a resident of Mira Road. On Thursday, he was abducted from near the National Metro Station along the Western Express Highway in Borivali. The abductors forcibly pushed him into a vehicle and took him to Sitavali village in Vasai, where he was severely beaten, resulting in serious injuries to his right leg.

The accused allegedly tried to force him to withdraw a police case filed against them. Alongside the pressure tactics, they demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. Meanwhile, when the victim went missing, concerned relatives gathered at his home. During this time, his wife received a phone call from the kidnappers, who reiterated their ransom demand.

Unable to arrange the full amount, the victim’s wife informed the abductors that she could only arrange Rs 1.4 lakh. When she was called to deliver the money, she informed the police. A team of officers laid a trap and arrested Anand Sanjay Paswan (19), a resident of Achole village in Vasai, who had arrived to collect the cash. Subsequently, the police managed to rescue the victim from the clutches of the abductors.

Initial investigations have revealed that the incident stemmed from a family dispute between the victim and his maternal uncles. The victim had previously lodged a complaint against two maternal uncles and cousins, based on which a case had been registered. To compel him to withdraw the complaint, the accused allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Dahisar Police have registered a case against his two maternal uncles, cousins, and four others involved in the abduction. All the accused are currently absconding, and further investigation is ongoing.