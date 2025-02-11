Mumbai Shocker: 64-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Bandra With Hands Tied, Throat Slashed

A 64-year-old woman was found dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday, February 11. Her hands were tied, and her neck was slashed with a sharp weapon, said a police official to the news agency IANS. According to the Bandra Police, the murder case has been registered against an unknown person and are investigating further. More details awaited. The victim was identified as Rekha Khonde.

A 64-year-old woman, Rekha Khonde, was murdered in Bandra, Mumbai. Her hands were tied, and her neck was slashed with a sharp weapon. Bandra police have registered a murder case against an unknown person and are investigating further: Bandra police pic.twitter.com/u1gr4t5xbU — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025