Mumbai Shocker: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Repairs At Worli Depot

A technician employed as a wet lease operator for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) tragically lost his life on when a bus tire exploded while he was filling it with air at the Worli bus depot. Ganesh Devendra, 30, who had started his role as a tyreman with Tata on June 20, was on duty at the time.

According to a spokesperson for BEST, while Ganesh was inflating the bus tire, it suddenly burst, causing him to be thrown back with great force. He suffered severe head injuries and lost consciousness. Wet lease personnel on site immediately transported him to KEM Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 PM.

A postmortem was conducted on October 15, with the funeral taking place the following day. Reports indicate that Ganesh's family, residing out of state, delayed their arrival for one day. Union representatives have emphasized the need for comprehensive training for wet lease technical staff, while the administration noted that periodic training sessions are already in place. An inquiry into this incident will be initiated. This tragedy occurred amid ongoing tensions with another wet lease operator, which had recently pulled its fleet of 280 buses due to disputes with BEST.