Mumbai Shocker: Central Railway Fines Housekeeping Contractor Rs 5 Lakh After 91 Dead Rats Found at CSMT

Central Railway (CR) has levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on its housekeeping contractor after 91 dead rats were discovered in the motormen's lobby at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) since Monday. On July 22, due to the overwhelming odor, motormen and train managers of suburban services had to move from the running room to the concourse area of CSMT station.

As a protest, the motormen and train managers refused to return to the affected area until the issue was addressed. They alleged that the offices had not been cleaned for an extended period.

According to a report of TOI, A CR official stated, "The contractor, Kings Securities, has been fined Rs 5 lakh after the discovery of 91 dead rats since Sunday." CR General Manager RK Yadav visited the lobby and spoke with the train crew to address the situation.

An official stated, "There is no permanent solution to entirely eradicate rodents, as they are drawn to food crumbs left on the floor in the lobby and on the platforms. However, we have directed contractors to be more vigilant and to ensure regular cleaning of the lobby."

