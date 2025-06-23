Mumbai Shocker: Children Witness Father Kill Mother Over Suspicions of Infidelity

A man strangled his wife to death in front of their two children. The incident was reported on June 23 from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West. The man murdered his wife because he was doubting her loyalty towards him and suspected that she was having an affair. After the children witnessed the gruesome murder committed by their father, the man left the scene. When police were informed about this brutal crime, officials from the Bangur Nagar Police Station quickly reached the spot.

Mumbai Police immediately acted on the tip-off and traced the accused in the Ram Mandir area. Once the police traced his location, he was arrested on the spot. According to the Free Press Journal report, a murder case has been filed against the accused at the Bangur Nagar Police Station under the applicable sections of BNS. The police are investigating this case.

In another case, on Sunday evening, a land dealer was shot and killed in Patna, the capital of Bihar, near the Gaurichak police station. Unknown attackers shot him dead at the scene of the crime on the Kandap-Sohgi Road. Anjani Singh, the victim, lived in Hander village. In addition to being a critical witness in an old murder case, he was interested in the land industry. An investigation into the incident has been started by the police. Based on the information that is currently available, Anjani Singh spent Sunday night at his maternal uncle Siddheshwar Singh's residence for a supper. He was shot dead after being stopped close to Bahuara village while riding a motorbike alone home. According to authorities, he was shot in the neck and chest and died instantly.