Mumbai Shocker: Coconut Vendor Murdered in Govandi Over Cash Dispute, Accused Nabbed

A shocking case of crime has came to light in Mumbai's Govandi area, where a 25-year-old coconut vendor was brutally murdered for money. Accused, identified as Sajid Qureshi alias Mehfooz alias Saifu Chikna has been arrested by the Shivaji Nagar Police. As per the information provided in FIR, incident took place on early hours of October 30, 2025. Mir Kasim, a Govandi resident from Shivaji Nagar who ran a coconut water business. He lived with his elder brother, Altaf Nadab, 27, and cousins.

According to FPJ, family had rented a small warehouse near the BMC school gate on Road No. 6 to store coconuts brought in daily by truck. Mir Kasim unloaded trucks at the warehouse around 3:00 a.m. daily. As he managed business transactions, he typically carried Rs50,000 to Rs80,000 in cash during these early hours. On October 30, Kasim left home around 4:30 a.m. to receive a coconut delivery. When he didn’t answer calls an hour later, his brother Altaf and cousins searched for him, finding him unconscious and bleeding near the BMC school gate. He was taken to Noor Hospital and then Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police investigation revealed that victim had stabbed in the chest and his throat slit. Shivaji Nagar police reviewed CCTV footage showing Sajid Qureshi, also known as Saifu Chikna, following Kasim. When Kasim stopped to relieve himself, Qureshi pulled out a knife and followed him before fleeing towards the Bainganwadi rickshaw stand. Kasim was later seen on camera staggering towards his warehouse and collapsing near the school gate.

Based on the CCTV footage and witness statements, police confirmed Qureshi’s involvement, arrested him, and registered a case under Sections 103, 135, and 37(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for murder and possession of a weapon.