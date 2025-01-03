Mumbai Shocker: Daughter Stabs Mother to Death in Kurla Over Alleged Favoritism Toward Elder Sister

In a shocking incident in Kurla, a 41-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 62-year-old mother by stabbing her with a knife. The daughter was reportedly upset, believing her mother favored her elder sister more. The police have arrested the accused after registering a case against her.

The deceased, Sabira Bano (62), resided in Mumbra but had visited her daughter Reshma Qazi (41) in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla, on Thursday. Reshma reportedly harbored resentment, believing that her mother loved and supported her elder sister more than her.

On Thursday evening, this jealousy escalated into a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Reshma attacked her mother with a knife, leading to her death. Following the incident, Reshma went to the Chunabhatti Police Station and confessed to the crime.

The police registered a case of murder and arrested Reshma on Friday morning. Investigations into the case are underway.