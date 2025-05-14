Mumbai Shocker: Delivery Boys Assault Car’s Driver and Hit Man With Helmet for Splashing Water on Road

Mumbai Police arrested two food delivery boys for allegedly assaulting a man and his driver. They attacked both of them as the man’s car splashed water on the delivery boys, an official said on May 14. The incident happened at the MG Road in Ghatkopar on May 13. The man, in his official complaint to police, said that the water had accumulated on the road and got splashed on the two people who were riding a two-wheeler next to the car when the car crossed that stretch full of water.

Both the delivery boys are identified as Asif Arif Khan, 21, and Chitrangan Hiralal Agarwal, 35. While filing the FIR, the complainant said that after the water splashed on them, they intercepted the car and allegedly started attacking the driver. When the complainant intervened and tried to stop them, the accused hit him with the helmet, the official said.

The man approached the Tilak Nagar police station. The police identified the two accused from their bike’s registration number. A case has been registered against the two food delivery boys who work for a private company. The case is being investigated as of now the official said.